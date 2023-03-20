Amruta Fadnavis bribe FIR: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani held from Gujarat

Amruta Fadnavis bribe FIR: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani held

Mumbai Police had on March 16 arrested Aniksha Anil Jaisinghani, a designer, after Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 20 2023, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 13:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Mumbai Police on Monday nabbed suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat, days after his daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani was arrested for allegedly trying to blackmail and bribe the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said.

Also Read: Trap to ruin my political career: Devendra Fadnavis on bribery row

A crime branch official confirmed that Anil Jaisinghani, who has 14 to 15 cases pending against him, was nabbed from Gujarat but refused to divulge details.

Mumbai Police had on March 16 arrested Aniksha Anil Jaisinghani, a designer, after Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her.

