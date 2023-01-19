Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambanis son Anant Advani got formally engaged with Radhika Merchant with the traditional 'Gol Dhana, 'Chunari Vidhi and exchange of rings, an official said here on Thursday.

The ceremony took place at the Antilia residence of the Ambanis in the presence of families from both sides, friends and others.

The age-old traditions of the Gujarati Hindus were followed with great enthusiasm at the family temple and ceremony areas, followed by exchange of greetings, gifts and fun.

Later, the guests were treated to a surprise performance by the Ambani family, led by Nita Ambani, who was loudly cheered by the gathering, adding to the enthusiasm and familial bonding.

'Gol Dhana' - literally meaning jaggery and coriander seeds - is a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarati tradition, akin to an engagement. These items are distributed at the groom's place where the event takes place.

The bride's family comes to the groom's residence with gifts and sweets and then the couple exchanges rings. After exchanging rings, the couple seeks blessings from their elders.

The evening's festivities started with members of the Ambani family, led by Anant's sister Isha, going to the Merchant residence to invite them and Radhika for the functions.

The Merchant family was received warmly by the Ambani family at their residence amid 'Aarti' and chanting of mantras.

The families followed Anant and Radhika to the temple to seek Lord Krishna's blessings for the union and the engagement ceremonies.

From there, the group moved to the ceremony venue to start the functions with a Ganesh puja, followed by the reading of traditional 'Lagan Patrika' or the invitation to the upcoming wedding.

Then, Isha announced the commencement of the ring ceremony and the young couple -- Anant and Radhika -- exchanged rings and sought the blessings of their families and friends for their upcoming union.

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years now. Anant has completed his studies from Brown University in the US and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities, including as a member on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL.

Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate from New York University and serves as a Director on the board of Encore Healthcare.