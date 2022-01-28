Andhra Pradesh welcomes IAS cadre rules change with a rider

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his reservations about the proposed changes to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954.

While his counterparts in Telangana and other states, viewed the amendments as “militating against the federal structure of the constitution,” Reddy wants the PM to consider the family ties of the officers ordered to report for central deputation “suddenly.”

“Sudden deputation orders to an officer without his/her willingness will affect the personal lives of such officer considering their families, children and their education and he/she may not be able to deliver to the best of his/her abilities in such circumstances,” Reddy said while asking Modi to reconsider the proposal and retain the existing process of state's NOC's for AIS officers' central deputation.

Unlike the other CMs, Reddy said he appreciated the need to “ensure the central government departments are manned by able officers from the Indian Administrative Service.”

“I strongly believe that states would benefit immensely from such well functioning departments in the government of India,” Reddy said in the letter sent on Friday.

Reddy further opined that more IAS officers from the state cadre in different levels at the centre will help the state pursue various issues pertaining to the state.

But while extending his “complete support regarding the proposal” Reddy pointed out his apprehensions to the amendment allowing central deputation of a chosen officer within a stipulated period, irrespective of the state's or the officer's willingness.

IAS officers, based on their skillset and experience, are asked to lead various departments and projects in the state. The NOC given to officers requesting central deputation, as of now, Reddy said, gave some flexibility to the state “to carefully plan such deputation without adversely affecting the state's interests while duly meeting the requirements of central deputation reserve.”

Reddy feared the proposed amendment “may take away such an important flexibility".

“The state may have to immediately relieve an officer upon the central government orders and such an untimely leadership change in a department would derail critical projects in the state,” the CM said.

