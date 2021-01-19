Anti-national powers backing farmers: BJP MP

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast here on Sunday said anti-national powers are backing the farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws and their agitation does not represent the entire farming community of the country.

The Ballia MP also accused farmers of not having faith in the judiciary and the executive.

"Some anti-national powers are active behind the farmers, who are protesting against the farm laws. The protesting farmers do not have faith in the judiciary and the executive," he told reporters.

"The protest against the farm laws by farmers is a rehearsal for the West Bengal assembly elections. This agitation does not represent farmers of the entire country," he added.

