AP CM gives nod to fill 14,200 posts in govt hospitals

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has green signalled the recruitment for about 14,200 posts in the hospitals across the state.

These medical staff will be recruited at various levels of government medical care, from Primary Health Care centres, medical colleges to teaching hospitals.

The recruitment process will begin in October and will be completed by November 15, officials said.

During a review meeting held on the prevailing Covid-19 situation and the progress of vaccination on Friday, CM Reddy instructed officials to ensure that staff crunch in government-run hospitals does not plague public health care.

“While our government is spending huge amounts to construct new hospitals, lack of staff has become a major concern. This needs to be addressed,” Reddy said while asking the officials to ensure best quality medical services in the government hospitals.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct a special vaccination drive in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts and recruit additional staff for the purpose.

Reddy decided to continue with the night curfew to curb the Covid-19 spread in the state and also to implement more restrictions in those districts with high positivity rate.

There are 13,535 active cases in the state, as of Friday. While the recovery rate is at 98.60 per cent now, the positivity rate is 2.12 per cent. The positivity rate is less than three per cent in 10 districts, three to five per cent in two districts and more than five per cent in one district.

Keeping the possibility of a Covid-19 third wave in view, 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available at various hospitals. Oxygen pipeline works are completed in 128 hospitals.

Officials informed the CM that 2,61,56,928 people were administered the Covid-19 vaccine till now, of which 1,26,60,349 were given both the doses.

