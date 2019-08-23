AP minister wanted in CBI court over Volkswagen case

A CBI court has summoned Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana who stirred up the hornet's nest by hinting about shifting of the state capital over the 2005 Volkswagen case.

Botcha was asked to appear before a CBI special court in Hyderabad on 12 September as a witness. “The court examined 59 witnesses so far. I am called as the 60th witness,” he said confirming the receipt of the summons.

A fictitious company in the name of Vashishta Vahan Private Limited had cheated Andhra Pradesh government by promising to bring the German car major to Visakhapatnam to set up a manufacturing plant. Late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister and Botsa was holding industries portfolio at that time.

The YSR Reddy government had allegedly paid Rs 11.67 crore to Vashishta Vahan, which was initially believed to be a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Volkswagen but later turned out to be a fake company.