Army Chief Naravane spells out the ABC of Indian Army

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday listed the A, B and C of the Indian Army as the allegiance, belief and consolidation.

"As the army, we swear allegiance to the Constitution of India...Justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution should guide us," Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane while briefing the media in Delhi.

On being asked whether Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be a part of India as stated by the political leadership, the Chief said, "There is a parliamentary resolution that entire Jammu and Kashmir is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action."

Asserting that the Indian Army is much better prepared today than ever, Naravane said that "we will have to train for the future" and that is where the emphasis of our training will be. "The formation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and creation of Department of Military Affairs is a very big step towards integration and we, on our part, will make sure that this is a success," he added.

Responding to the killing of two unarmed civilians by Pakistan Army in Poonch sector, the Army Chief told ANI: "We do not resort to such barbaric activities and fight as a very professional force. We will deal appropriately with such situations in a military manner."