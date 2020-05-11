Army commander reviews security situation, ops preparedness along International Border in J-K

Army commander reviews security situation along IB

  • May 11 2020, 22:28 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 22:32 ist
The chief of Western Army Command, Lt Gen R P Singh, visited forwards areas along the International Border (IB) on Monday and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of borderline with Pakistan, a defence spokesman said.

Lt Gen Singh visited forward areas of the Rising Star Corps in Kathua and Samba Districts to review the current security situation and operational readiness, the spokesman said.

The Army commander was accompanied by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC, Rising Star Corps. The Army commander interacted with the commanders of the field formations and was briefed about the operational and logistics preparedness and up-gradation of security infrastructure, he said.

The Army commander interacted with troops and lauded them for their high morale and motivation. 

He appreciated the high state of preparedness of the Rising Star Corps to thwart any threat manifested by inimical and anti-national elements. 

He also commended the efforts of the formations in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

