Army doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Army doctor tests positive for coronavirus, contact tracing begins

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2020, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 22:46 ist
A health worker (L) wearing a facemask checks the body temperature of an army personnel, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, at the entrance of the Durgiana Temple in Amritsar. (Credit: AFP Photo)

An army doctor posted in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, official sources said.

Following this, the place where he worked has been sanitised, they said.

"One army doctor in Delhi today tested positive. The contact tracing has been started," a source said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday increased to 1,561 with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, taking the toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi to 30, according to the Delhi government authorities.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Army
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 