Assam NGO files plaint with AHRC over internet shutdown

A Guwahati-based NGO working for the hearing and speech-impaired community on Thursday filed a complaint with the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC), alleging that the mobile internet suspension by government authorities in the wake of anti-CAA protests, "violates" rights of people, its senior official said.

"We the people from the deaf and mute community use video calling over phones for communicating with each other, as we use sign language. The mobile internet suspension has caused great problems for us in communicating," the official said.

In its complaint to AHRC, the NGO has alleged that the suspension of internet services "violates the rights of people" from the deaf community and others.

The government had suspended internet services on December 11 evening to check spread of rumours and to maintain law and order in wake of violent protests that had broken in Guwahati and other parts of Assam over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that mobile internet to be restored on Friday in Assam.