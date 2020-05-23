Assam sees highest single-day COVID-19 cases, total count breaches 300

With 60 new cases detected on Saturday(May 23) the highest spike in a day so far, Assam's tally of COVID-19 positive cases reached 329.

Health officials were left worried as the state reported 229 COVID-19 positive cases in the past six days--from 100 on May 17 to 329 on Saturday.

The state first reported 53 cases on Saturday morning, of which 44 were from among those lodged in a quarantine centre in the Sarusajai sports complex in Guwahati. Most of these new cases are from among those who are returning from the rest of the country.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a total of 55 COVID-19 positive persons have been discharged so far while four died.

Visibly worried Sarma on Saturday appealed to people to give up their plans to returns to Assam immediately in order to allow the state government properly maintain the quarantine. He also appealed all to follow the preventive protocols such as social distancing and hygiene practices.

COVID-19 positive cases in Assam were low compared to the rest of the country till May 4 but the number of cases started increasing after those living in the rest of the country started returning home.