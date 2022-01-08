EC to announce poll dates for 5 states at 3.30 pm today

Assembly Elections 2022: EC to announce poll dates for 5 states at 3.30 pm today

The poll body has convened a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 08 2022, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 13:02 ist
The Election Commission of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Assembly elections to Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh at 3.30 pm today. 

The poll body has convened a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.

Last week, the poll body held a meeting with the Health Ministry to discuss the current Covid situation in the five states.

The Health Ministry had submitted a report on the resurgence and the status of vaccination coverage across the nation.

Several political parties have already announced cancellation of political rallies and are focusing more on digital campaigns in the wake of the unabated surge.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Election Commission
Assembly Elections 2022
India News
UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022
Uttarakhand Polls
Uttarakhand Assembly Elections
Uttarakhand Elections
Goa
Goa Assembly Elections 2022
Goa Assembly Polls 2022
Goa Assembly Elections
Punjab
Punjab Assembly Elections
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab Assembly Polls 2022
Punjab Polls
Manipur Assembly Elections
Manipur
Manipur Assembly Polls 2022
Manipur Polls
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 