Assembly Elections 2022: EC to announce poll dates for 5 states at 3.30 pm today

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Assembly elections to Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh at 3.30 pm today.

The poll body has convened a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.

Last week, the poll body held a meeting with the Health Ministry to discuss the current Covid situation in the five states.

The Health Ministry had submitted a report on the resurgence and the status of vaccination coverage across the nation.

Several political parties have already announced cancellation of political rallies and are focusing more on digital campaigns in the wake of the unabated surge.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch the latest DH Videos here: