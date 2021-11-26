Aviation rebound to sustain as vax drive keeps pace, says Boeing India

Easing travel hesitancy along with a notable reduction in Covid infection rate and an accelerated vaccination drive will sustain the healthy rebound in India's aviation sector, said aerospace major Boeing India.

Besides, easing restrictions as well as trends like 'revenge travel' are expected to boost air passenger numbers.

Notably, the trend shows a gradual conversion of the pent-up demand into a more sustainable growth pattern for the industry.

"We are seeing a recovery in domestic traffic numbers which are now at similar levels of those in 2019," Boeing India President Salil Gupte said.

"Increase in vaccination penetration will first boost the domestic traffic which is currently leading the recovery."

Accordingly, the positive effects of the fast-paced vaccination drive will eventually lead up to the opening of the international sector.

"There are places which have achieved 70 per cent or more vaccinations for people above 12 years, whereas there are many other places which have relatively lower rates."

"As and when the vaccination penetration increases, the international segment will subsequently open up and come to a near normal level of operations."

Furthermore, he said that India remains one of the most important global markets for the company.

As per the latest annual India Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), Boeing predicted strong aviation growth in India due to the country's growing economy and an expanding middle class, fueling demand for more than 2,200 new jets valued at nearly $320 billion over the next 20 years.

On the reinstatement of the company's 737 MAX aircraft in SpiceJet's fleet, Gupte said that the plane has gone in for extensive safety checks and software updates.

"We have over 225 orders for the 737 MAX aircraft in India out of which 13 have been delivered. The aircraft is a game changer for the Indian market as it consumes 20 per cent less fuel than the previous generation aircraft but provides greater range."

"The 737 MAX offers the best solution. It provides longer range and better fuel efficiency."

