Babri: SC asks UP govt to take action on judge's tenure

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to pass orders within two weeks on the extension of tenure of the special judge conducting the trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case, involving BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti.

A bench of justices R F Nariman and Surya Kant said a fresh letter has been written by the special judge, S K Yadav on July 27 in which he had made five requests, including one on providing him security during the extended tenure.

The bench asked senior advocate Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the state, to consider all the five requests within two weeks time, saying these requests appear to be reasonable.

The apex court had on July 19 extended the special judge's tenure till the completion of trial and delivery of the verdict in the case. However, the state government is yet to pass the order.

The court had asked the judge to deliver the verdict within nine months.

The top court had said that the extension of tenure of the special judge, who is set to retire on September 30, will only be for the purpose of concluding the trial and delivering the verdict in the case.