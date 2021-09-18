Babycare and feeding room opened at Akbar's tomb

Babycare and feeding room opened at Akbar's tomb in Agra

The room has been opened on the premises of the Jodha Bai Palace

PTI
PTI, Agra,
  • Sep 18 2021, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 20:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay photo

A babycare and feeding room was inaugurated on the premises of the Akbar's Tomb at Sikandra and the Jodha Bai Palace at Fatehpur Sikri.

The aim is to provide a safe and private space to lactating mothers during their visit to the monuments, a senior Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official said.

"A babycare and feeding room was inaugurated on the premises of Fatehpur Sikri and Akbar's Tomb at Sikandra today," Vasant Kumar, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Agra Circle, told PTI.

"Now four world heritage sites in Agra -- the Taj Mahal, the Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, and Akbar's Tomb at Sikandra -- have a babycare and feeding room," Kumar said.

At Fatehpur Sikri, the room has been opened on the premises of the Jodha Bai Palace, he said.

"Lactating mothers can feed their babies inside the room, while male tourists accompanying them can enjoy a documentary on the palace premises," he added.

A baby care and feeding room was inaugurated at the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort in 2019.

Atiq Akhtar, a government-approved tourist guide in Agra, appreciated the initiative saying it was much needed for the safety and privacy of mothers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Fatehpur Sikri
India News
Baby Care

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

 