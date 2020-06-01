Barber shops, salons to open in Delhi: Kejriwal

Barber shops, salons to open in Delhi, spas to remain shut: Kejriwal

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 01 2020, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 14:00 ist
A barber, wearing a face-shield amid concerns over COVID-19 outbreak, attends a customer at his shop. (PTI Photo)

After being shut for over two months, barbershops and salons will reopen in Delhi, but spas will remain closed, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday while announcing the next-phase of relaxations.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said there will also be no restrictions on the number of persons traveling in four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and other vehicles in the city.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

The announcements came as the nation exits the COVID-19 lockdown in a phased manner.

The chief minister said that the Delhi government will implement all the relaxations permitted by the Centre.

He said that until now, shops in markets were being allowed to open on an odd-even basis, adding that there are no such restrictions mentioned by the Centre in its latest guidelines.

Now, all shops in the city will be permitted to function, Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said that there will also be no restrictions on the functioning of industries in the national capital

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

What's Brewing

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 