BCI expresses dissatisfaction with virtual courts, wants to conduct opinion poll

The Bar Council of India has expressed its dissatisfaction with the functioning of virtual courts across the country after the countrywide lockdown was imposed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It claimed the public and advocates are in dark as to what is happening in courts across the country.

The BCI also decided to conduct an opinion poll through state Bar Councils and Bar associations to discuss the feasibility of holding physical courts and the methods of listing and hearing.

"The BCI has received complaints of pick and choose in fixing urgent matters in some high courts. There are technical problems as well. We cannot expect an effective hearing in the process," Srimanto Sen, Secretary, BCI said.

In a press release, the apex regulatory body of the legal profession and education alleged that some people are trying to take undue advantage of lockdown.

"The legal profession is being attempted to be highjacked by a few blessed lawyers and a few law firms, which have a high-level connection. The entire system is likely to go out of the hands of common advocates. In such a situation, the Supreme Court and the High Courts cannot keep its eyes shut," it said.

It also took objections to illegal advertisements being put out by some lawyers on a website and decided to issue show cause notice in this regard.

It also sought financial assistance from the Union and State governments to needy advocates, clerks, and their families, facing distress situations due to lockdown.