BCI moves SC for financial assistance to lawyers

The Bar Council of India has approached the Supreme Court for a direction to the Centre and States to provide financial support to lawyers, facing unprecedented hardships due to closure of courts.

The statutory body for regulation of legal profession and education sought disbursal of interest free loan upto Rs 3 lakh to lawyers and depositing of money directly into their accounts as relief measures for them.

It said out of 16 lakhs advocates enrolled with the different State Bar Councils in the country, many were first generation advocates solely dependent on regular income through court works. The very survival of these advocate has come into question in view of the present conditions, it contended.

"The prolonged closure of the courts and tribunals all over the country since March, 2020 due to the lock-down declared by the Union and the various state governments to combat Covid– 19 pandemic has resulted in depriving majority of the advocates their only source of income," the plea filed by advocate S N Bhat said.

The petitioner-body said about 25 to 30% of the advocates enrolled would be in need of immediate financial help.

It said the top court, which acted as parens patriae, can issue directions for the welfare of lawyers community to allow them full enjoyment of right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The petitioner also cited the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which provided for grant of financial relief including loans on concessional terms to the affected persons.