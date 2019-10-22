Bengal Guv left fuming after officials skip meeting

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was left fuming on Tuesday after no state government official and elected representatives attended his administrative meetings in North and South 24 Paraganas districts.

Reacting to letters from the district magistrates of North and South 24 Paraganas, Dhankhar asked if it was appropriate that censorship takes place when the Governor wants to meet district officials.

He refuted the district officials' argument, that they will not be able to attend his administrative meetings as all the senior government officials are busy with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s administrative meeting in North Bengal.

“The Chief Minister has gone to North Bengal but the government does not go on a holiday. Please check if an appropriate step is to be taken so that when the Governor of the state wants to meet someone, there has to be censorship, approval and permission from the state government,” said Dhankhar.

He termed the absence of district officials “unconstitutional”

“I am not subordinate to the state government. If I am making a visit, they should have been sent invites. They have not done it. I find it odd and absolutely unconstitutional,” said Dhankhar.

“This should not have happened. It is a matter of prestige that the Governor will not be received by the District Magistrate. What points are they trying to score? I am surprised,” he added.

He indicated that it is the Chief Minister who should know the reason behind the government official's actions.

“But I have no answer to this. The answer has to come from someone else,” said Dhankhar. He also said that he will continue his tour of the districts.

However, TMC MLAs and MPs in the two districts said that they have not received any invitation from the Governor’s office and hence skipped the meeting.