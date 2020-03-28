Beware of cybercrimes in times of coronavirus: Police

COVID-19 has now given a new avenue for cybercriminals, who are trying to cash in on the fear that people have regarding the pandemic that has spread worldwide.

Several fraudulent websites and e-commerce platforms have mushroomed on the internet, promising to sell medicines that could either prevent or cure COVID-19, while some others are being fooled to transfer money in the name of treating patients.

Delhi Police have come across some trends like this, besides scamsters sending email links to susceptible people who unwittingly share their password and other details to them, prompting them to issue an advisory on 'Cyber Crime Threat in the wake of Rampant Coronavirus'.

One of the main methods used by the scamsters is creating fraudulent websites, e-commerce platforms, social media accounts and emails claiming that they are delivering medical products at home and ask them to pay via bank transfer.

Investigators have also come across a trend where a fraudster, pretending to be a relative currently being treated at hospital for COVID-19, contacts a potential victim over the phone and ask them to transfer money for treatment.

Police have also warned against phishing attempts in the name of coronavirus.

Emails and web links related to the pandemic are being sent claiming to be health authorities, with the aim of tricking people into connecting to a specific webpage and to login with their real email address and passwords. Scammers then use the information, thus, gathered to access sensitive information and potentially use to steal their money.

In its advisory, Delhi Police have warned people against opening suspicious emails and clicking on unverified COVID-19 related links circulated on social messaging apps like WhatsApp and emails.

People have also been asked to use strong passwords and multi-level authentication option for social media and banking activities. Anti-virus should be updated besides educating family, especially children about staying safe online.

Another warning from the police was to check the credentials of the charity fund they intend to donate money for fighting COVID-19.