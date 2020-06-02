Bhima Koregaon case: SC stays Delhi HC proceedings; issues notice to activist Navlakha on NIA's plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Delhi High Court proceedings wherein it had questioned shifting of activist Gautam Navlakha from Delhi to a Mumbai jail.

The HC had ticked off the NIA for "inexplicable frantic hurry" as well as "unseemly haste" in taking Navlakha away from jurisdiction after his arrest, as his interim bail was pending consideration.

The top court issued notice to Navlakha on a plea by the National Investigation Agency challenging the Delhi High Court's order of May 27, calling for all records in the case.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and Indira Banerjee decided to consider the matter after 15 days.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NIA, contended that the order by the Delhi High Court was patently without jurisdiction.

The NIA has approached the top court against the High Court's order for production of all record of proceedings from Mumbai and Delhi in the matter.

Following his arrest under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Navlakha had last month moved the High Court for interim bail in view of public health emergency due to COVID-19.

On March 16, the top court had declined anticipatory bail plea by activist Navlakha in the Bhima Koregaon case and told him to surrender within three weeks before the NIA. On April 8, it gave him one more week to surrender in the case of their alleged link to banned Maoist outfit, allegedly emerged after the Bhima Koregaon violence.

An event 'Elgar Parishad' was held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which allegedly led to caste violence on January 1, 2018. Several prominent activists have already been arrested in the matter.