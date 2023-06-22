Bidens receive PM Modi at White House

The president, the first lady and the prime minister gathered for an intimate dinner and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Jun 22 2023, 06:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 06:10 ist
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Wednesday received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

They exchanged pleasantries and posed for photos before entering the building.

Track the live coverage of PM Modi's US visit here

The president, the first lady and the prime minister gathered for an intimate dinner and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India, according to the White House.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra were seen entering the White House.

The White House also said that as the official gift, the president and first lady will present Prime Minister Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

They will also gift Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography, it said.

India News
Narendra Modi

