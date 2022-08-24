Bihar News Live: Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha says no confidence motion against him 'unclear', refuses to step down

  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 11:16 ist
CBI raids are under way at the residences of RJD MLC Subodh Roy and RJD leaders Sunil Singh, Ashfaque Karim, and Faiyaz Ahmad as well in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam. Stay tuned for more updates!
  • 11:11

    Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha says no confidence motion against him 'unclear'

  • 11:10

    RJD leader Rabri Devi says 'RJD not scared of CBI raids'

  • 11:04

    JD(U) MLC Devesh Chandra Thakur files nomination for the Chairmanship of Bihar Legislative Council

  • 10:48

    Conspiracy to scare us through raids won't work: CPI-ML MLAs

  • 10:44

    Tarkishore Prasad calls Bihar Assembly 'a temple'; says 'whatever will be done will be done as per rules'

  • 10:37

    BJP MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly, ahead of Floor Test of Nitish Kumar-led govt today

  • 10:32

    Oppn MLAs gather outside Bihar Assembly, demand resignation of VK Sinha

  • 10:20

    BJP does not implicate anyone: Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on CBI raids in state

  • 10:17

    Supporters of Sunil Singh protest against CBI raid outside his residence

  • 10:04

    As new Nitish govt heads for show of strength, Bihar assembly braces for stormy session

    Sparks are set to fly at theBiharassembly on Wednesday when the BJP, now stripped of power and politically isolated, will try to hold its own against the mighty seven-party ruling 'Mahagathbandhan'.

    The special session is set to commence on a stormy note on account of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha's stout refusal to resign despite the new ruling dispensation's motion of no-confidence against him.

    If the assembly is not adjourned following the vote over the motion against the speaker, the new government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also face the trust vote during the day.

  • 10:02

    Useless to say that it's raid by ED or IT or CBI, it's a raid by BJP: RJD RS MP Manoj Jha on CBI raids on 2 RJD leaders in Patna

    Useless to say that it's raid by ED or IT or CBI, it's a raid by BJP. They work under BJP now, their offices run with BJP script. Today is Floor Test (in Bihar Assembly) & what's happening here? It has become predictable: RJD RS MP Manoj Jha on CBI raids on 2 RJD leaders in Patna

  • 09:54

    CBI raids under way in RJD MLC Subodh Roy's house in connection with alleged land for job scam