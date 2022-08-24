Bihar News Live: Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha says no confidence motion against him 'unclear', refuses to step down
updated: Aug 24 2022, 11:16 ist
CBI raids are under way at the residences of RJD MLC Subodh Roy and RJD leaders Sunil Singh, Ashfaque Karim, and Faiyaz Ahmad as well in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam. Stay tuned for more updates!
11:11
Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha says no confidence motion against him 'unclear'
I would like to tell you that your No Confidence Motion (against him - the Speaker) is unclear. Eight of the nine people's letters, which were received, were not as per rule: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, in the House pic.twitter.com/9txlkodo9u
RJD leader Rabri Devi says 'RJD not scared of CBI raids'
#WATCH | Patna: Ex-Bihar CM & RJD leader Rabri Devi says, "They're scared. A new Govt has been formed under leadership of Nitish Kumar. All parties, except BJP, with us. We've the majority. CBI (raid) just to scare us. We won't be scared. This isn't happening for the first time." pic.twitter.com/82oVbOGu1e
They say, "Conspiracy to scare us through raids won't work. It's a conspiracy to topple our Govt. Our proposal for No-Confidence Motion against Speaker should be considered & discussed." pic.twitter.com/fhTtrzR9j4
Tarkishore Prasad calls Bihar Assembly 'a temple'; says 'whatever will be done will be done as per rules'
Manner in which they worked, they'll have to face punishment. Why was this day chosen (for raid on RJD leaders) is something that CBI will tell you. Bihar Assembly is a constitutional institution, a temple. Whatever will be done here will be done as per rules: Tarkishore Prasad https://t.co/HGHWZFt8p4pic.twitter.com/wD9kEmWLq6
BJP MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly, ahead of Floor Test of Nitish Kumar-led govt today
Patna | BJP MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly, ahead of Floor Test of Nitish Kumar-led govt today
Ex-Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad says, "We've come here for the Assembly Session...As far as raids are concerned,it's an independent agency doing its work. I won't make a comment on it" pic.twitter.com/PWyRoWYIzN
They say, "Conspiracy to scare us through raids won't work. It's a conspiracy to topple our Govt. Our proposal for No-Confidence Motion against Speaker should be considered & discussed" pic.twitter.com/q5tDCCEes9
BJP does not implicate anyone: Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on CBI raids in state
BJP does not implicate anyone. 1.5 years ago, CM Nitish Kumar himself had complained that crores of rupees were caught from Biscomaun. Maybe it (raids) are part of that: Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on CBI raids in the state pic.twitter.com/jogq7NFahJ
As new Nitish govt heads for show of strength, Bihar assembly braces for stormy session
Sparks are set to fly at theBiharassembly on Wednesday when the BJP, now stripped of power and politically isolated, will try to hold its own against the mighty seven-party ruling 'Mahagathbandhan'.
The special session is set to commence on a stormy note on account of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha's stout refusal to resign despite the new ruling dispensation's motion of no-confidence against him.
If the assembly is not adjourned following the vote over the motion against the speaker, the new government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also face the trust vote during the day.
10:02
Useless to say that it's raid by ED or IT or CBI, it's a raid by BJP: RJD RS MP Manoj Jha on CBI raids on 2 RJD leaders in Patna
Useless to say that it's raid by ED or IT or CBI, it's a raid by BJP. They work under BJP now, their offices run with BJP script. Today is Floor Test (in Bihar Assembly) & what's happening here? It has become predictable: RJD RS MP Manoj Jha on CBI raids on 2 RJD leaders in Patna
09:54
CBI raids under way in RJD MLC Subodh Roy's house in connection with alleged land for job scam
Bihar | CBI raid underway at the residence of former RJD MLC Subodh Roy in Patna.
Raids are underway at the residences of RJD leaders Sunil Singh, Ashfaque Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad as well in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam. pic.twitter.com/fHOqOvWAdM
JD(U) MLC Devesh Chandra Thakur files nomination for the Chairmanship of Bihar Legislative Council
Conspiracy to scare us through raids won't work: CPI-ML MLAs
Oppn MLAs gather outside Bihar Assembly, demand resignation of VK Sinha
Supporters of Sunil Singh protest against CBI raid outside his residence
