Bodies floating in rivers: Centre asks states to test water quality in villages

With the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic spreading across India, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has issued an advisory to states and union territories for monitoring and surveillance of water quality in villages to ensure potable drinking water.

"National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) issued an advisory to States/ UTs to undertake water quality monitoring and surveillance (WQM&S) activities to ensure potable drinking water to every rural home and public institution in all villages across the country," said a statement from the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The ministry issued the direction in the background of floating of several dead bodies or half-burnt bodies in many rivers, mostly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Several health experts warned of the spreading of diseases and contamination of water due to floating dead bodies in rivers.

"In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the criticality of public health including preventive action is well understood, making safe drinking water, improved sanitation and better hygiene a pre-requisite for improved public health," the statement said.

"A number of water-borne diseases can be prevented with regular water quality testing and timely remedial action. The advisory urged that water quality monitoring and surveillance will not only saves people, especially children, from falling sick but also helpful in saving precious lives," the statement said.

All drinking water sources are to be tested once a year for chemical contamination and twice a year for bacteriological parameters (pre and post-monsoon), the Ministry advised.

With a view to empower the local community on water quality surveillance, states have been advised to identify and train 5 persons especially women in each village from the local community including ASHA workers, health workers, teachers, and Self Help Group (SHG) members, to conduct water quality tests.

The NDA government had launched Jal Jeevan Mission to provide potable tap water connection to every household by 2024.