Bois locker room case: Here's all you need to know

With pandemic being the talk of the town for months now, a series of disturbing tweets and Instagram posts, which came into light on Monday night, has shaken netizens. The Delhi police busted a group on the social networking app being used to share objectionable posts about minor girls.

The Delhi Commission for Women said it has issued notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of the online group named 'Bois Locker Room' which was being used by some persons to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and discuss illegal acts including rape.

Here's all you need to know about the turn of events:

An all-boys group chat was created on Instagram with around 100 members. They were all teenage boys from South Delhi. The group was made to send objectionable pictures of minor girls, morphing them, using abusive language and talking to them about 'gang-raping girls'.

The incident came into light on May 2 when an Instagram user spoke about how she was sent screenshots of the group chat by someone who was added to the group.

Within a few hours, a massive outrage broke out on social media with other users revealing screenshots of the conversation of the boys. One of the screenshots also revealed that the boys had made statements like "I will rape her easily", and many threatened to leak nude photos of girls who had busted them.

So far names of four private schools from South Delhi and one from Noida have been linked to the group, Indian Express reported.

After the FIR was filed, the Delhi Commission for Women took suo-motu cognisance of reports regarding the group. Swati Maliwai, the Chairperson of the Delhi Commissioner Women (DCW), posted saying the DCS has issued notice to Instagram and Delhi police about this matter.

Sexist jokes, slut-shaming has escalated from normalising rape culture to outright sexual assault in the world. Women's safety has garnered debates for decades now, and one such incident has again reminded women that they are not safe at their homes even during a lockdown.

With PTI inputs