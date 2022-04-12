Bomb hurled near Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site

A bomb was hurled near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site in Nalanda, according to reports.
More details awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing
Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid
How to increase the shelf life of your liquor
Ranbir-Alia wedding bells sound amid paparazzi frenzy
Govt, UNESCO working on tribal freedom fighters museums
'Microplastic in Cauvery river may pose threat to fish'