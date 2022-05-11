Border protection Centre's task; TMC counters Shah’s infiltration claim

Protecting Indian borders is the sole responsibility of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Centre, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said here on Wednesday. He was responding to Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that Bengal government was not co-operating with the Centre in its efforts to stop infiltration from Bangladesh.

“It is the responsibility of the BSF and the Centre,” said Banerjee addressing party leaders and workers after inaugurating a TMC unit.

“It is also the prerogative…of the Centre and the Home Ministry to make sure that our borders are protected,” he asserted.

Also read: Himanta's 'slip of tongue' concerning Modi-Shah sparks controversy

“If they have anything to show…that points out that Bengal government is not co-operating, I will be happy to see that. If there is any issue, they can take up with the state government and Bengal administration, they can do so instead of criticising the government,” Banerjee said, responding to queries about the allegations made by the Home Minister on Tuesday.

Shah had claimed on Tuesday that the Centre was not getting enough support from the West Bengal government in its efforts to stop infiltration. He was addressing a celebratory gathering that marked the completion of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government’s first year at the helm in Assam. According to Shah, the BJP-led government in Assam was standing strong against infiltration.

“Just because there is a BJP government in Assam, it does not mean that they are doing a fair job. There are many development parameters (sic) where Assam is lagging compared to (West) Bengal. For example, in providing safety and security to women and providing jobs,” Banerjee said.

He then questioned BJP’s silence over implementing Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam. “Why was he (Shah) silent about CAA in Assam? The CAA was passed in December 2019, and it’s almost three years now but they are yet to frame rules. They are playing 'jumla' with the CAA. The CAA has become a tool for BJP for political gains,” Banerjee fired.

Also Read | Himanta Biswa Sarma's govt completes one year in Assam, lines up infra projects

TMC in Northeast

According to the TMC leader, his party will have a committee in each booth across Assam by December this year, so that they can give BJP tough competition in the state. TMC in Assam got a shot in the arm recently when former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora joined TMC.

Banerjee said the TMC was gearing up for the Assembly elections to be held next year in Meghalaya and Tripura.

“The AITC has become the primary opposition in Meghalaya. A few weeks back, we formed a state committee in Tripura, where last year, we also fought the Upper Municipality elections. Trinamool fought the polls with all its might and secured a substantial percentage of votes. Next year, we will fight the elections in Tripura and Meghalaya with all our strength and will defeat the autocratic forces, be it BJP in Tripura or the BJP and NPP in Meghalaya,” he said.