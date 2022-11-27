News Live: PM Modi's monthly address 'Mann ki Baat' at 11 am today

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Mhow. pic.twitter.com/XIbcFkltMi\r\n\u2014 ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022
'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Madhya Pradesh's Mhow
Mann ki baat at 11 am today
Restore democratic rights of people of J-K: NC on Constitution Day
The National Conference on Saturday asked the government to restore the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking on the Constitution Day, NC MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said people of Jammu and Kashmir are being "denied" their rights enshrined in the Constitution of India.
The BJP-led central government has disrespected the Constitution while dealing with Jammu and Kashmir, they alleged.
IMD predicts below normal rainfall in TN, Puducherry till December 8
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a below normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two weeks till December 8, officials said.
IMD officials told mediapersons that the weather models show a decreased rainfall. The Met department also said that isolated or light rainfall is expected till Tuesday.
The weathermen also said that since no major weather systems are in the Bay of Bengal there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu.