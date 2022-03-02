Bring students back to motherland: Pained father of Indian Kharkiv victim urges government

The war on Ukraine claimed an Indian youth’s life on Tuesday as a 21-year-old medical student from Haveri district in Karnataka was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv city. According to officials from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) -- the nodal agency coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs for the safe evacuation of Karnataka students -- the deceased, Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, was killed during early morning shelling by Russian forces.

"My son's death in Ukraine is painful. There are many Indian students in the war-torn country who are literally struggling to return their motherland. The government must leave no stone unturned to bring them back home safely" said Naveen's Shekharppa Gynagoudar.

Naveen was a fourth-year student of the Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine. He went out to buy food and was in a queue in front of a grocery store, when he was killed, apparently as a result shelling by Russian Armed Forces targeting an administrative building in the city.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said all efforts are being made to bring back Naveen's mortal remains.

“I have requested the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of External Affairs for help in getting the body,” an emotional Bommai told reporters.

“I know it’s difficult considering that it’s a war zone. If not immediately, we will try to get the body in the next couple of days.”

Holding back tears, Bommai said he knew Naveen’s family personally. He spoke to Naveen’s father Shekar over phone and expressed condolences. Naveen hailed from the Haveri district that Bommai represents.

“Naveen was a 4th-year medical student. Last week, he went into the bunker. He came out of the railway station (Tuesday) to regroup with others. He was killed in an air strike. Two others from Chalageri in Ranebennur taluk were with him and one of them sustained injury,” Bommai said.

“I knew the family. One of their cousins lives in Dubai,” he said and paused to get a grip over himself.

“I have requested the MEA... on how can we recover the body? What is the situation? In what state is the body? We don’t know,” he said.

