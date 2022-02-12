BSF hands over man to Pakistan Rangers after he inadvertently crosses into India

BSF hands over man to Pak Rangers after he crosses over

A Pakistani man who inadvertently crossed the international border was on Saturday handed over to security personnel of that country by the BSF. The man, identified as Gumano, a resident of Undher in Tharparkar district of Sindh in Pakistan, had left his home after a quarrel with his kin, the BSF Gujarat Frontier said in a statement.

"He was handed over to the Pak Rangers as a goodwill gesture. He is epileptic and belongs to a poor family and has ten siblings. He inadvertently crossed the international border in the intervening night of February 9 and 10, and reached Kuda-Chapariya link road where he was apprehended by troops of 56 Bn BSF," it said.

The man was in a dehydrated state, and BSF troops provided him food and water, it said, adding that he was handed over after a series of flag meetings. A similar handover of a Pakistan national was done on January 5 this year as well, BSF officials said. 

