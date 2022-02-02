BSNL mobile connections, recharges, and bill payments made available at CSC

The Common Services Centers (CSC) has signed an MoU with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), one of the largest mobile telecommunication networks in India, to provide services for the sale of BSNL SIM Cards, mobile recharge and payment of mobile/landline/broadband bills to citizens at the last mile.

The partnership will benefit more than 11.6 crore BSNL mobile subscribers, apart from citizens desiring to take new BSNL mobile connections.

CSC will facilitate the sale of BSNL mobile products and services, like SIM Card and C-Top up, Bill Payment, Consumer Fixed Access (CFA) products and services through its network of more than 4 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs across the country.

Elaborating on this partnership, MD, CSC, SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) Dinesh Tyagi said, “Our partnership with BSNL is in sync with the government’s emphasis on boosting mobile and broadband connectivity in rural India for fostering economic development. CSC has been focused on last-mile delivery of essential services. The partnership will help us reach out to citizens in rural and remote areas to deliver BSNL mobile and CFA products and services.”

With the government announcing capital infusion of Rs 44,720 crore into BSNL in the Union Budget, consumers, especially in rural areas, will benefit from 4G services and technology upgrades.

