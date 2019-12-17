CAA: Protesters clash with police in Delhi's Seelampur

Protesters against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and police clashed in north-east Delhi following stone-pelting and damaging of buses and cars beside a police booth.

Follow live updates of the CAA protests here

Tension prevailed in the Seelampur area as the protest started after 12 noon. As the protest reached Seelampur, police attempted to stop the march following which protesters clashed with police.

Police then resorted baton charging and lobbing of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Several buses and cars were damaged in the protest. Police claimed at least two motorcycles of police were damaged besides a police post in the Seelampur area.

While road traffic was affected, Delhi Metro also shut entry and exit gates of seven metro stations in the area have been shut.

On Sunday too, there was stone pelting and torching of vehicles during a protest against the CAA in south Delhi.