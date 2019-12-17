CAA protests: Sporadic violence marks Kerala hartal

Isolated incidents of violence and waylaying of vehicles marked the hartal by some Muslim outfits in Kerala on Tuesday in protest against the citizenship law.

As many as 376 persons were taken into preventive custody by the police from across the state.

Hartal supporters pelted stones at state transport corporation buses at many parts of state, including Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kozhikode. Private vehicles were also blocked at various places. Shops and commercials establishments remained shut at many parts of the state. There were no casualties.

Workers of the joint action council led by SDPI and Welfare Party staged protest marches at major cities and towns.