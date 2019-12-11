CAB could stymie scientific progress: Nobel laureate

Nobel Prize winner Venkataraman Ramakrishnan described the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) as not only a backward-looking piece of legislature that could fundamentally alter the nature of the country but also stymie its blazing scientific progress made in recent years.

Speaking to DH, the winner of the 2009 Nobel Prize for Chemistry and now the 62nd president of the UK’s Royal Society, said that he was dismayed by the decision of the Modi administration to use the CAB as means of introducing a religious basis for granting citizenship.

“India made a conscious decision to be a tolerant secular country and enshrined these ideas in its constitution. The constitution also says "To develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform" is one of the fundamental duties of the people of the Republic of India. It is one of the most enlightened documents in the world and its ideal of tolerance ever since its inception is something that India should rightly be proud of. However, the CAB goes against everything the constitution stands for,” he said.

He added that the Bill could alienate huge sections of the country by making them feel as if their religion somehow is less welcome and even worse, less “Indian.”

For decades, Indian scientists were regarded as society's silent intellectuals, unwilling to involve themselves in political discourse or comment on national policies. The tabling of the CAB has changed all that.

A bevy of prominent Bengaluru-based scientists who signed a petition against the CAB said that they felt obligated to take a moral stand against the Bill because it threatened to purge India of its cherished values of human rights and compassion.

The Bill could also affect scientific advances in the country, cautioned Professor Srikanth Sastry of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Studies.

“Scientific advances only proliferate in countries with free-thinking societies. Scientific research requires freedom of thought. In authoritarian systems, they have ultimately failed over the long-run. As examples, one need only to look at Nazi Germany and Society Russia,” he said.

It was a viewpoint echoed by Dr Ramakrishnan who added that science can ill afford to lose or discourage talent from various groups.

“Science cannot afford to be narrow and ideological. In cases where this has been imposed (for example, Nazi Germany or the Soviet Union), it has destroyed what used to be great science. Muslims and other minorities have contributed hugely to Indian culture, ranging from art, literature, music, films as well as science,” he said.

He also pointed out that one of the great post-war scientists in India was Obaid Siddiqui, a Muslim. “Beyond that, he was a visionary and humanist who founded a great group at TIFR and then inspired the creation of NCBS and thus generations of young Indian scientists,” he explained.

Scientists pointed out that Indian science is already under pressure from right-wing ideology to explore areas of benefit to a nationalistic narrative. “This sort of political interference in the sciences has not boded well for certain Middle Eastern countries which tried to push a religion-centric narrative when it came to science,” Professor Sastry explained.

