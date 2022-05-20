HC dismisses job of Bengal edu minister's daughter

Cal HC dismisses Bengal education minister daughter's job, asks her to return salary

The single bench of Justice Avijit Gangopadhyay directed Ankita Adhikari to deposit the salary paid to her in November 2018 in two instalments with the registrar

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 20 2022, 15:10 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 15:10 ist

Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed the employment of West Bengal Minister of State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikari's daughter in a government-aided school and asked her to return the salary she had drawn during her tenure as a teacher.

The single bench of Justice Avijit Gangopadhyay directed Ankita Adhikari to deposit the salary paid to her in November 2018 in two instalments with the registrar.

The high court was hearing a petition filed by a candidate who claimed that she was deprived of the position despite having secured higher marks than Adhikari's daughter in the recruitment examination.

Earlier in the day, the minister reached the CBI office here for interrogation over his daughter's alleged illegal appointment.

The central agency had on Thursday filed an FIR against Adhikari after he failed to meet the deadline set by the high court for an appearance before its sleuths in connection with the case.

Adhikari, along with his daughter, was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), besides sections under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

calcutta high court
India News

What's Brewing

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

 