Can’t intimidate me by sending police: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that he could not be intimidated by sending police to his house.

"No matter how much I am attacked, how many times police are sent to my house and how many cases are taken to insult me. I am least scared about them as I believe in truth. I will continue to fight for the truth," said Gandhi while addressing a function in Kozhikode in Kerala on Monday.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-RSS were considering themselves as India. Attack on them was not attack on India but on individuals only. They were indeed attacking India by attacking the independent institutions. He urged that all people should fight the assault on democracy and India's voice.

Close on the heels of a catholic archbishop's offer to support BJP if rubber price is increased to Rs 300 per kilogram, Gandhi said that the farmers in the state were badly affected by the fall in price of rubber and coconut.

He said that the MPs of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala would continuously take up the matter with the Centre.

Rahul distributed keys of six houses constructed for the weak sections who lost houses in calamities at Mukkam in Kozhikode, which is part of his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.