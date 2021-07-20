Canada extends India flight ban till August 21

Canada extends India flight ban till August 21

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2021, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 10:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Canada has extended the ban on flights from India till August 21, the Government of Canada announced on Tuesday.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Canada
India
flights

Related videos

What's Brewing

Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert

Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

Only chicken for Eid in rebel-besieged Yemen town

Only chicken for Eid in rebel-besieged Yemen town

Not really nervous: Bezos buckles up for space flight

Not really nervous: Bezos buckles up for space flight

DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?

DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?

Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries

Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries

Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel

Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel

 