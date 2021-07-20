Canada extends India flight ban till August 21

Canada has extended the ban on flights from India till August 21, the Government of Canada announced on Tuesday.
Canada has suspended flights from India until August 21, 2021: Government of Canada pic.twitter.com/lAnaZrqLV4
— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert
China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink
Only chicken for Eid in rebel-besieged Yemen town
Not really nervous: Bezos buckles up for space flight
DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?
Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries
Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel