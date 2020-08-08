Captain Deepak Sathe who died in Air India Express flight crash was part of IAF's Golden Arrows squad

Captain Deepak Sathe, who was commandeering the ill-fated Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode flight, was a Mumbaikar and had nearly 30-years of accident-free flying record.

A former Indian Air Force Wing Commander, he was also a test pilot, and a fine officer and gentleman. A resident of Chandivli near Powai, he is survived by wife Sushma and two sons.

He was commissioned in IAF on 11 June 1981 and retired on 30 June 2003.

As an IAF pilot, he flew Mig-21s and Mig-27s. Thereafter he entered the commercial aviation and initially worked in Airbus-301 and Boeing-737.

Captain Sathe was from the 58th course of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla in Pune. He was from the Juliet Squadron, and in June 1981, he passed out from the Air Force Academy with the Sword of Honour.

He was also a part of the flying formations of Operation Vijay during the Kargil conflict in 1999.

Moreover, he was part of the 17 Squadron (Golden Arrows) in Ambala.

He had also served as an instructor in the Air Force Training Academy and test pilot with the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Apart from all these, Captain Sathe was a good squash player as well.