CBI arrests 2 former managing directors in ponzi scam

CBI arrests 2 former managing directors in ponzi scam

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 24 2020, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 20:05 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The CBI has arrested two former managing directors of companies in two separate cases related to a scam in which Rs 756 crore of investors' money is under scanner, officials said Thursday.

Awdhesh Singh, the then managing director of Sun Plant Agro Ltd and Dipankar De, the then managing director of New Land Agro Industries Ltd were arrested for illegally collecting Rs 697 crore and Rs 139 crore respectively from investors by luring them with the assurance of high returns, they said.

The CBI alleged that the duo fled after collecting the money in West Bengal and misappropriated the amount, they said.

The agency had taken over the investigation of Saradha and other ponzi scam cases on the orders of the Supreme Court on May 9, 2014.

Sun Plant Agri had collected funds from people by offering them lucrative returns in the name of selling trees to investors.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had said that the collective investment scheme violated rules and regulations and was running without any registration.

The SEBI had also found irregularities in schemes run by New Land Agro and had directed it to refund the money collected by it.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CBI
Supreme Court
Sebi

What's Brewing

Oldest living Olympic champion Agnes Keleti to turn 100

Oldest living Olympic champion Agnes Keleti to turn 100

Covid-19 is delaying cancer screenings and detection

Covid-19 is delaying cancer screenings and detection

'Wonder Woman 1984' review: Uncynical take on heroism

'Wonder Woman 1984' review: Uncynical take on heroism

Why should we explore asteroids?

Why should we explore asteroids?

 