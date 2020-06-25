CBI files charge sheet in Yes Bank scam

The CBI on Thursday filed a charge sheet into the sensational Yes Bank scam case naming its co-founder Rana Kapoor and Wadhawan brothers - Kapil and Dheeraj.
The charge sheet was filed before a special CBI court.
The Yes Bank, when Rana Kapoor was the MD & CEO, had invested around Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the troubled Diwan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL).
Simultaneously, DHFL promoter-Director Kapil Wadhawan paid a kickback of Rs 600 crore to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RAB Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd.
The case was registered on 7 March. The trio is currently in judicial custody and lodged in jail.
More details are awaited...
