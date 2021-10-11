CBI raids Mumbai IT company for defrauding SBI of Rs 862 cr

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raided at least nine official and residential premises in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra in connection with a case for allegedly defrauding the State Bank of India (SBI) and seven other consortium banks of over Rs 862 crore, an official said on Monday.

The raids were targeted against Trimax IT Infrastructure & Services Ld (TIISL), its Managing Director Surya Prakash Madrecha, Director Chandra Prakash Madrecha, and other unknown officials and private persons.

The action came after a complaint by SBI against the accused of cheating the bank and its other consortium member-banks of the amount between 2009-2017.

SBI said that during the period, the accused were sanctioned credit facilities under consortium banking and these were enhanced regularly. However, the company's MD and directors conspired to manipulate the account books and diverted the funds released, thereby cheating the seven banks.

Undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, the TIISL provided IT support to various public sector banks, and a government company which has operations in Singapore, for rolling out public Wi-Fi networks.

Check out DH's latest videos: