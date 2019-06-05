CBI summons Bengal IPS officer in Narada case

After interrogating several IPS officers from West Bengal in relation to the Saradha chit fund scam CBI has summoned another IPS officer from the state in relation to the Narada sting operation case.

The concerned IPS officer SMH Meerza along with several other Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and ministers were purportedly seen taking cash in the video footage of the Narada sting operation case.

According to CBI sources they got some vital information about Mirza during the questioning of journalist Mathew Samuels the CEO of Narada News.

“However, Samuel’s statement did not match with earlier statements of Meerza. Hence we have summoned Meerza again,” CBI sources said.

The Narada sting operation was conducted in 2014. However, the video footage surfaced ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 created a furore in the state politics.

CBI took over the investigation of the case following a Calcutta High Court order.

Earlier CBI has interrogated several IPS officers including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in relation to the Saradha chit fund scam.