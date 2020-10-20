CBI to probe TRP scam, registers case on UP government's reference

The CBI has waded into the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam by registering a case on the basis of a complaint filed in Uttar Pradesh and referred to it by the Uttar Pradesh government.

This comes close on the heels of the investigation by the Mumbai Police against Republic TV and two other channels following accusations that they manipulated ratings by paying households money to watch TV and improve its ratings.

While the CBI did not provide much details, officials said that it has taken over the case registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow based on a complaint filed by an advertising company promoter.

The UP government had sent a recommendation seeking CBI take over of the case. After the CBI got the nod, it immediately registered an FIR against unidentified persons.

The main allegation is about the manipulation of TRPs on payment, the CBI officials said.