CBSE class 12 result declared: Girls outperform boys

CBSE class 12 result 2022 is now available online on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 22 2022, 10:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 10:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the class 12 results in which girls outperformed boys with an overall pass percentage of 94.54 per cent, while boys secured 91.25 per cent.

CBSE Class 12 result 2022 is now available online on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also check CBSE Class 12 results online on DigiLocker by logging into their accounts.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2022 via DigiLocker App

1. Visit digilocker.gov.in
2. On the home page, click on login
3. Enter your CBSE Roll Number as User Name and PIN as password (Remember, PIN has been shared by CBSE with the schools)
4. Your Class 12 Mark Sheet would be available on the screen
5. Download the Digital Marks Sheet for CBSE Class 12 Results

CBSE 12th Result 2022: How to check online
1. Go to the official website cbse.gov.in and click on Results
2. Or go directly to results.cbse.nic.in
3. On the page the link for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2022 would be activated – click on it
4. A new window would open. Enter your CBSE class 12 roll number, school code, and date of birth and click Submit
5. Your CBSE result would be displayed on the screen

