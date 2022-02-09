CBSE to conduct term-2 board exams in offline mode from April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that it will conduct the term-2 board exams for Class 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26, 2022.
More details awaited.
