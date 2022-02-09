CBSE to conduct term-2 board exams from April 26

CBSE to conduct term-2 board exams in offline mode from April 26

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 09 2022, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 19:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that it will conduct the term-2 board exams for Class 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26, 2022.

More details awaited.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

CBSE
examinations
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

In Pics| Famous actors who have never won an Oscar

In Pics| Famous actors who have never won an Oscar

New computer model shows best ways to slow Covid spread

New computer model shows best ways to slow Covid spread

In school at 98, Kenyan sets example for youngsters

In school at 98, Kenyan sets example for youngsters

 