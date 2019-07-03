CCMB, CDFD sign MOUs to improve DNA-based diagnostics

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and the Centre for DNA Finger Printing and Diagnostics (CDFD), both institutes involved in the cutting edge biological research in the area of genetics, have entered into an agreement to provide quality DNA-based diagnostic services to the public at lower costs.

The institutes, through the MOU signed on Wednesday, aim to develop newer diagnostic methods and engage in scientific research to improve understanding of human genetic disorders. The institutes have mutually agreed to undertake training and educational activities in the field of Genetic Diagnostics.

The directors of CCMB and CDFD, Dr. Rakesh K Mishra and Dr. Debashis Mitra, have signed the agreements in order to maximise the potential of both the institutes in human disease diagnostics.

Genetic disorders form a major group of non-communicable diseases. Congenital malformations and genetic disorders are the third common causes of mortality among infants in cities.

Estimates for genetic disorders show that more than 50 lakh babies are born each year with genetic diseases in India. This affects the economic and social structure of society. Most of these disorders are either presently untreatable or have expensive treatment methods. The only option to address this problem is the preventive approach which requires prenatal diagnosis and genetic counselling.

The last few years have witnessed tremendous changes in the field of Genetics with rapid advancements in technology. The advent of efficient and affordable DNA sequencing technology has a direct impact on improving our understanding of the human disease, enabling better ways of diagnosis and treatment.