CDAC C-CAT results out: Here's how to check them

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing of the MeitY has announced the results of its C-CAT (Computerised Common Admission Test) which took place in December. Here is how you can check your results:

1. Got to the website of the CDAC: cdac.in

2. Enter the registration number and password as requested on the screen.

3. Click on the result button

4. Download results for future reference

If you have forgotten your password, here is how you can reset it:

1. On the login page, click on 'forgot password'

2. Enter the form number and email ID you used to register for the C-CAT and submit it

3. The password will be sent to your email ID

An online counselling process will be conducted post the result declaration. Interested students can use their registration details to lock in their choice of course and training centres.