CEA K V Subramanian to step down, return to academia

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian will be stepping down from his position and return to academia.
"I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure," he said.
I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure. Serving The Nation has been an absolute privilege 🙏and I have wonderful support and encouragement🙏. My statement: @PMOIndia @narendramodi @FinMinIndia @nsitharamanoffc @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/NW5Y64kxJ6
— K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) October 8, 2021
