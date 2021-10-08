CEA K V Subramanian to step down, return to academia

CEA K V Subramanian to step down, return to academia

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 08 2021, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 18:26 ist
K V Subramanian. Credit: Twitter/ @SubramanianKri

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian will be stepping down from his position and return to academia.

"I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure," he said.

K V Subramanian

