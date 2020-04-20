Include trans as category in job applications: Govt

Central govt job applications to have option to mark 'transgender', DoPT issues memorandum

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 20 2020, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 22:20 ist
Members of transgender community pack essentials to be distributed among the needy people during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)

Application forms for recruitment in central government will soon have option to mark the third gender.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Monday issued an office memorandum in this regard.

The DoPT has asked all ministries and departments to modify their examination rules providing for inclusion of "transgender" as a separate category of gender, so as to make rules in conformity with the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, the office memorandum said.

It said the matter regarding the inclusion of "third gender/any other category" in application forms in recruitment to various posts under the central government was under consideration for quite sometime.

Based on the provisions of the Act and legal opinion obtained, Civil Services Examination Rules 2020 have been notified on February 2 this year providing for inclusion of "transgender" as a separate category of gender.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Persons) Act, 2019 got assent of President Ram Nath Kovind on 5 December, 2019.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Transgender
Narendra Modi
Employment
Jobs
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 