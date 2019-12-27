'Central govt schools trump Delhi govt schools'

A think tank associated with the BJP on Friday claimed that the central government schools have outshined the Delhi government schools in terms of performance, claiming that the AAP dispensation "made big announcements but did not work" on them.

Public Policy Research Centre director Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and MPs- Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma and Meenakshi Lekhi, released a joint report on the status of education in Delhi based on around 1,000 RTI replies received from the government in the last three months.

The Delhi government indulged in propaganda and published full-page advertisements, but did nothing on the ground, Sahasrabuddhe, a BJP member of the Rajya Sabha, claimed.